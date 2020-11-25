Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Josh Groban, and More in Thanksgiving: The TikTok Musical

James Corden brought some Broadway favorites to the virtual dinner table for a new take on Dan Mertzlufft's viral "Grocery Store" video.

If you ever wanted to know what six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald would bring to the role of Smoke Detector, Detecting, wait no longer. The star, along with Broadway favorites Patti LuPone, Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, and Josh Gad joined James Corden as they took on Dan Mertzlufft’s newest TikTok craze, Thanksgiving: The TikTok Musical—check it out above.

Corden surprised Mertzlufft in an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden November 24 with the special treat. The musical creator was invited to the talk show following his viral Grocery Store: A New Musical made waves earlier this fall and was asked to cook up something for the holiday.

From Groban as the conservative uncle claiming the election was rigged to Chenoweth as the quintessential holiday mom and LuPone as a boozy grandmother (we'll drink to that), it turns out the Thanksgiving treat for Mertzlufft is one we all get to enjoy this year.

Mertzlufft was also one of the first people to join in Ratatouille: The Musical, which skyrocketed into the social media ether last week and even received its own Playbill.

