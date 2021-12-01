Watch Kristin Chenoweth Sing '(Everybody's Waiting for) The Man With the Bag'

The Tony and Emmy winner offered a selection from her holiday album Happiness is… Christmas! on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, who recently announced her engagement to musician Josh Bryant, released her new holiday album, Happiness is…Christmas!, in October on the Concord Records label.

The Broadway favorite offered a song from the new recording, "(Everybody's Waiting for) the Man with the Bag," on the November 30 episode of CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden. Watch Chenoweth's performance above.

The album—the Wicked star's first holiday offering since A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas over a decade ago—begins with a pairing of "Christmas Time Is Here" and "Happiness," the latter the heartwarming finale from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, the musical that brought Chenoweth her Tony Award for her comedic performance as Charlie Brown's sister Sally.

The stage and screen star will celebrate the holidays in Manhattan with a December 13 concert at the Metropolitan Opera. Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will spotlight songs from the new holiday album and will feature musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Cambell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander.

Watch Chenoweth chat with host Corden and Kal Penn (who also recently announced his engagement) below:

