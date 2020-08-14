Watch Kristin Chenoweth Surprise Driveway Wicked Stars in New CBS Special

Get a sneak peek of the August 14 CBS broadcast of The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth surprises a group of young performers, whose driveway version of Wicked went viral, on the August 14 CBS broadcast of The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.

Cedric the Entertainer, who hosts the 8 PM ET program, chats with the actors before Chenoweth makes her surprise appearance. Watch the video above to see everyone's reaction and hear the Broadway favorite deliver a snippet of one of her signature tunes.

Chenoweth, who created the role of Glinda in the international hit musical Wicked, won her Tony Award for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was most recently on Broadway in November 2019 in a concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

