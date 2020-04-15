Watch Kyle Selig Sing 'The Sweetest Sounds' on R&H Goes Live!

Video   Watch Kyle Selig Sing 'The Sweetest Sounds' on R&H Goes Live!
By Dan Meyer
Apr 15, 2020
 
The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Mean Girls star Kyle Selig drops by R&H Goes Live! April 15 with an acoustic performance of his take on “The Sweetest Sounds” from the Richard Rodgers musical No Strings (also heard in some versions of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella). The live stream begins at 1 PM ET.

The Broadway alum will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Selig was featured in that series too.

Other R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music; Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I; Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!; and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

