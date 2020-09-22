Watch LaChanze, Celia Rose Gooding, Adrienne Warren Sing Next to Normal

The trio performed virtually during a Second Stage virtual benefit September 21.

Check out the mother-daughter pairing of Tony winner LaChanze and Jagged Little Pill star Celia Rose Gooding performing the Next to Normal mother-daughter duet “Maybe” above. The two sang the number during Second Stage Theater's virtual benefit celebration September 21.

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren also performed from the Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey Pulitzer Prize-winning musical (the premiered at Second Stage in 2008); watch the Tina star perform “I Miss the Mountains” below.

The evening honored composer Kitt and trustee Angela Sun. Directed by Jason Moore and hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ashley Park, the celebration also featured Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, Cameron Crowe, Tony Goldwyn, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Patten, Alice Ripley, Carole Rothman, Emily Skinner, and Bess Wohl.

To close out the evening, Second Stage crowd-sourced fans from around the world to accompany Patten, along with Kitt’s three children, on a special performance of “Light” from Next to Normal. They received videos from all over the globe, including the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, and the U.K. and compiled the video as a dedication to Kitt and Sun.

Daniel Doctoroff, Marc Platt, Fiona and Eric Rudin, and Barbara Whitman, with honorary chair David Stone, served as the evening’s event co-chairs.

