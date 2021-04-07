Watch LaChanze Host a Discussion With Women’s Health Physicians in Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

The health and wellness series marks a partnership between Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes returns on April 7—World Health Day—with Tony winner LaChanze. The Broadway favorite sits down with Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Dr. Nivee Amin, Director of Women’s Heart Health Program, and Dr. Susan Loeb-Zeitlin, OB/GYN and Menopause Health.

The live stream begins at 6 PM ET above. Presented by Playbill in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes allows audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once On This Island, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will ask questions about women's health when it comes to heart disease prevention and going to the gynecologist. In addition, the trio will discuss how to get back on track with a routines and screenings following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, subsequent Q&As will address safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots) on April 14 at 6 PM, and maintaining pediatric care during a public health crisis, hosted by Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) and his husband on April 21 at 6PM.

For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes .

Weill Cornell Medicine is an academic medical community that is passionate about improving the health of communities both globally and locally through their innovative, collaborative approach to care. For over a hundred years, Weill Cornell Medicine has been providing care to New York families. With patient care at the forefront of their mission, Weill Cornell Medicine has over 40 locations around the city including Primary Care services and over 1,600 specialists caring for families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Recent expansions into Brooklyn have increased access to world-class care for the entire family: Brooklyn Heights practices offer everything from IVF, to pediatrics to ObGyn and much more. In light of recent events, Weill Cornell Medicine has also increased their use of Video Visits and continue to be at the forefront of modernizing remote access to care through their digital health services to ensure that all patients remain connected with their healthcare providers. For more about their services, visit WeillCornell.org.