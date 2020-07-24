Watch LaChanze, Jelani Alladin, George Salazar, More Sing 'We Tell the Story' in the Project Sing Out! Finale

The finale of the streamed benefit concert Project Sing Out! was a performance of Once On This Island's "Why We Tell the Story" featuring all Project Sing Out! participants, including original Once On This Island star LaChanze, Frozen and Hercules star Jelani Aladdin, Be More Chill's George Salazar, and more. Watch the performance above.
Executive produced and featuring appearances from Once On This Island revival Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Project Sing Out! was presented July 20 to benefit the Educational Theatre Foundation, which works to increase access to theatre education in under-resourced schools, specifically in low-income communities and communities of color. To make a donation, visit ProjectSingOut.com.
The event featured special appearances by Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ramin Karimloo, Ali Stroker, Will Swenson, Javier Muñoz, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, and more.
To watch the complete event, click here.
The producing and creative team included producers Yael Silver, Robin Carus, Eric Cornell, and Chase Thomas; consulting producer Celia Rose Gooding; educational producer Erin Carr; general manager/art director Sam Cornbrooks; audio editors and mixers Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter; video editor Ethan Judelson; associate video editor Alexander Rios; music director Ted Arthur, casting director Robin Carus; writer Simon Henriques; co-director of sponsorships Lori Tishfield; and educational advisors Melody Herzfeld and Corey Mitchell.