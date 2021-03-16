Watch Laura Benanti and Christopher Jackson's Hilariously Desperate Plea, on Behalf of Those Living With Actors During the Pandemic

The Broadway favorites appeared in a sketch supporting The Actors Fund on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"Broadway Legend" Laura Benanti (it's in her contract) and Christopher Jackson took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in an effort to help get out-of-work actors back on stage...and save the roommates, families, and pets that are stuck at home with them during the Broadway shutdown. The comedic sketch also includes a plea to donate to The Actors Fund, which has been instrumental in the support of the almost 97,000 arts workers whose jobs were lost when Broadway's 41 theatres closed a year ago. Check out the video above, consider donating to The Actors Fund, and, of course, wear a mask, social distance, and "get the vaccine," Benanti urges in a repeated chorus.