Watch Laura Benanti Perform 'Don't Worry 'Bout Me' From Her Self-Titled Album

The Tony winner sang from Feinstein's/54 Below on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Check out Tony winner Laura Benanti performing "Don't Worry 'Bout Me," off her self-titled album, above. The Broadway star sang on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert November 5 from Feinstein's/54 Below, accompanied by Pasqual Grasso on guitar.

Laura Benanti dropped October 23 and is now available to stream and for physical purchase from Sony's Masterworks Broadway label. Also found on the album are a cover of Rufus Wainwright's "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk" (check it out below), "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?", "The Boy From...," and "The Party's Over," among other tracks.

Benanti last appeared on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady. Her additional credits include the 2008 revival of Gypsy (for which she won a Tony) and Tony-nominated turns in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods, and Swing!.

She's also no stranger to appearing on Colbert's show, often stopping by to portray (current) First Lady Melania Trump.

On the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Benanti launched a social media campaign, dubbed #SunshineSongs, to support high school students whose musical theatre productions were canceled in light of the public health crisis. The project serves as inspiration for HBO Max's upcoming Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, on which she serves as executive producer.

READ: Laura Benanti to Produce HBO Max Scripted Musical Series Featuring Student Actors