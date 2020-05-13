Watch Laura Michelle Kelly Sing 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' on R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Olivier winner and Broadway alum Laura Michelle Kelly stops by R&H Goes Live! May 13 to perform a modern take on “I Enjoy Being a Girl” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song. Catch the live stream above at 1 PM ET.

Kelly earned an Olivier for originating the title role of Mary Poppins in the West End and later reprised the character on Broadway. Among her credits, the stage alum played Anna in the recent North American tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. Kelly will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

