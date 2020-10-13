Watch Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit Record 'Winter Wonderland' for Upcoming Hallmark Holiday Movie

One Royal Holiday, starring Osnes and Tveit with Victoria Clark and Krystal Joy Brown, premieres November 1.

Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit star in Hallmark Channel's upcoming holiday film One Royal Holiday, premiering November 1. Watch Osnes and Tveit record "Winter Wonderland" for the movie's soundtrack above.

Hallmark has packed One Royal Holiday with several Broadway stars; the Cinderella and Moulin Rouge! favorites are joined by The Light in the Piazza Tony winner Victoria Clark, Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown, and Kiss Me, Kate and She Loves Me's Tom McGowan.

Osnes stars as Anna, who takes in a stranded but handsome stranger (Tveit) and his mother (Clark) for the holidays—only to discover they have royal lineage.

One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.