Watch Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Sing a Rodgers & Hammerstein Medley

The stars of the Broadway production of Cinderella reunite virtually for a special performance.

Check out two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes and Tony winner Santino Fontana virtually reuniting for a Rodgers & Hammerstein medley above, singing “Ten Minutes Ago” from Cinderella and “You Are Never Away” from Allegro.

The pair, who appeared on stage together on Broadway in 2013 in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, got together for the special performance in honor of Osnes’ birthday November 19. Featured on the piano is Ted Sperling, with music direction by Sperling and arrangements by Jeff Blumenkrantz.

This isn’t the first time Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde) and Fontana (Tootsie) have reunited while in quarantine— an entire cast reunion of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical took place in July.

