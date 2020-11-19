Watch Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Sing a Rodgers & Hammerstein Medley

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Sing a Rodgers & Hammerstein Medley
By Dan Meyer
Nov 19, 2020
 
The stars of the Broadway production of Cinderella reunite virtually for a special performance.

Check out two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes and Tony winner Santino Fontana virtually reuniting for a Rodgers & Hammerstein medley above, singing “Ten Minutes Ago” from Cinderella and “You Are Never Away” from Allegro.

The pair, who appeared on stage together on Broadway in 2013 in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, got together for the special performance in honor of Osnes’ birthday November 19. Featured on the piano is Ted Sperling, with music direction by Sperling and arrangements by Jeff Blumenkrantz.

PHOTOS: From Grease! to Bandstand: A Look Back at Laura Osnes On Stage

This isn’t the first time Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde) and Fontana (Tootsie) have reunited while in quarantine—an entire cast reunion of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical took place in July.

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

A longtime wish came true Jan. 25 as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella, starring Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, made its Broadway premiere, in its first preview at the Broadway Theatre.

Read the Playbill.com story.

7 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion Carol Rosegg
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.