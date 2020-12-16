Watch Laura Osnes Sing 'What's The Use of Wond'rin'?' From Carousel on R&H Goes Pop!–At Home

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Laura Osnes Sing 'What's The Use of Wond'rin'?' From Carousel on R&H Goes Pop!–At Home
By Dan Meyer
Dec 16, 2020
 
The Tony nominee has hosted the series throughout the year.

The final 2020 installment of R&H Goes Pop!-At Home features two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes singing “What’s The Use of Wond’rin’?” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel. The video premieres above at 1 PM.

As the series' host, Osnes (Bandstand, Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) has interviewed myriad Broadway alums during the pandemic as part of the series (previously titled R&H Goes Live!), which features contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. A pre-COVID edition, R&H Goes Pop!, was also often hosted by the star.

WATCH: Telly Leung Sings 'Climb Ev’ry Mountain'

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.

Additional performances have included Alladin and Matt Doyle singing "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I (the pair reunited virtually in June to perform live in quarantine), Katrina Lenk performing "Something Good," and Ashley Park singing "Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.