Watch Laura Osnes Sing 'What's The Use of Wond'rin'?' From Carousel on R&H Goes Pop!–At Home

The final 2020 installment of R&H Goes Pop!-At Home features two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes singing “What’s The Use of Wond’rin’?” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel. The video premieres above at 1 PM.
As the series' host, Osnes (Bandstand, Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) has interviewed myriad Broadway alums during the pandemic as part of the series (previously titled R&H Goes Live!), which features contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. A pre-COVID edition, R&H Goes Pop!, was also often hosted by the star.
Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.
Additional performances have included Alladin and Matt Doyle singing "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I (the pair reunited virtually in June to perform live in quarantine), Katrina Lenk performing "Something Good," and Ashley Park singing "Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music.