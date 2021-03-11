WATCH: Laura Osnes Sings "When I See You Again" in New Music Video

Written for Broadway Records' benefit album Artists in Residence, the new song features words and music by Violet Hour and Central Park songwriters Eric Price and Will Reynolds.

Laura Osnes sings Eric Price and Will Reynold's "When I See You Again" on Broadway Records benefit album Artists in Residence, produced remotely in quarantine and released last summer. See Osnes sing the song in a new music video above.

With proceed benefiting The Actors Fund and Dramatists Guild Foundation, Artists in Residence features new songs by a host of renowned musical theatre writers, including Alan Menken, David Zippel, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Todd Almond, Sean Barry, Jenny Giering, Carmel Dean, Andrew Gerle, Adam Gwon, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Eric Price, Will Reynolds, Ben Wexler, Jake Wildhorn, and David and Joseph Zellnik.

"I was so honored to be a part of the Artists in Residence album back at the beginning of the shutdown," says Osnes. "I recorded it on my iPhone in the spare bedroom. Little did we know that these sentiments would still ring so true an entire year later. In fact, the day we filmed this music video in the studio, I got to see three of my dearest friends face-to-face for the first time in over 12 months. I was filled with the hope this song represents. We will endure. We will come back stronger. And we will be even more grateful for each other.”

"As the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown approached, we wanted to make a visual representation of the song," adds Reynolds. "We knew we were already going to be in the beautiful Power Station recording studio creating a cast album for our musical The Violet Hour. So, we made arrangements to safely bring in a camera crew to film Laura Osnes performing the song. In the video, she’s alone in a deserted studio, sending the song’s message into the world through a microphone. It seems a fitting acknowledgment to the milestone of a year without live performances. We think it represents both a willingness to wait and a hope that the wait won’t be much longer."

Price and Reynolds were the 2018 winners of the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing. Their musicals include The Violet Hour, Radioactive, Around the World, and The Sixth Borough. They also contributed songs to the AppleTV+ animated series Central Park.

Osnes received Tony Award nominations for Cinderella in 2013 and Bonnie and Clyde in 2012, with additional Broadway credits including Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, and Grease.

