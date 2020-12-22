Watch Lea Salonga and Telly Leung Cover 'Last Christmas'

Video   Watch Lea Salonga and Telly Leung Cover 'Last Christmas'
By Andrew Gans
Dec 22, 2020
 
The former Allegiance co-stars join forces for a virtual rendition of the George Michael holiday tune.

Tony winner Lea Salonga and Telly Leung, who co-starred in the Broadway musical Allegiance, reunited virtually to cover the George Michael holiday tune, "Last Christmas."

Watch the duet above.

The duo is backed by arranger Larry Yurman on keyboards, Jack Cavari on guitar, Kevin Axt on bass, and Sean McDaniel on drums. Christopher Hewitt mixed and mastered the recording, and the video was created by Olivia Oguma.

Salonga, who shot to fame in the original London and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon—winning Tony and Olivier Awards for her performance as the ill-fated Kim—was most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island at Circle in the Square Theatre, while her other Main Stem credits include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.

Leung, who played a 20-month run in the title role of Disney's Aladdin, has also been seen on Broadway in the new musicals In Transit and Allegiance, the revivals of Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures, and the final Broadway company of Rent.

