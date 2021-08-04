WATCH: Learn Choreography From Speakeasy: Times Square

The supper club experience continues in the Edison Hotel.

Performances are underway for Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45 in the Edison Hotel in New York City’s theatre district. The immersive supper club experience continues through this month in celebration of the re-opening of the restaurant following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn choreography from the production in the video above.

Created by producer and director Holly-Anne Devlin, Speakeasy: Times Square takes audiences on a journey into the world of burlesque, Cirque, illusionists, and musical theatre.

Omar Edwards (Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), and Alec Varcas (Aladdin) star alongside nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Aryn (America’s Got Talent), Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, Peekaboo Pointe, Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi, and Lauren Mary Moore.

The show is choreographed by Michael Fatica and music-directed by Jacob Yates.

Click here for ticket and more information.