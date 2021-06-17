WATCH: Learn the Choreography From In the Heights Movie

Follow along as Noah Catala teaches the final sequence from the film's title song.

Noah Catala plays Graffiti Pete in the recently released In the Heights film. For Catala, working on the movie was a like being at home. Not only is he a native New Yorker but his mother and close friends are dancers in the film. Watch the video above and follow along as he teaches the final sequence from movie's title song.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, and adapted from from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' stage musical, the film features choreography by Christopher Scott.

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi with Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, and Leslie Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote an original new song, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Behind the camera, the creative team includes costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

