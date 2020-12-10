Watch Lesli Margherita in a Sneak Peek of Broadway-Themed Soap Opera As the Curtain Rises

The new podcast chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of Avvatar, the Musical.

As the Curtain Rises, a Broadway-themed digital soap opera, debuted October 22. Additional episodes of the series, written by producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Playbill editor-in-chief) and produced by Broadway Podcast Network, are released each Thursday.

First in the know, Broadway Disher (Lesli Margherita) reveals a shocking personal "casting incident" that will have you seeing "blue"... PR wiz extraordinaire Rick Miramontez spills his cutting-edge plans for the Avvatar roll-out, and replacement book writer Thomas (Mauricio Martinez) dishes about his collaboration with genius director/choreographer Zoey Taylor.

And, our Narrator spills the beans on his now not-so-secret participation in the witness protection program...his real name is (shocker) Alex Brightman.

As the Curtain Rises, which was created and recorded during the quarantine, is produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and the Broadway Podcast Network and executive-produced by Liz Armstrong. It is edited and features sound design by Bart Fasbender with Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni, and direction by Berinstein.

Go for a deep dive behind-the-curtain in As the Curtain Rises, Broadway's first insider digital soap opera, at BPN.FM/ATCR.