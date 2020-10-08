Watch Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Duet on 'Where Is the Love'

The Tony winners join forces for a tribute to Roberta Flack as part of the upcoming PBS broadcast, Grammy Salute to Music Legends.

Tony winners Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) and Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) join forces to honor Grammy winner Roberta Flack in the upcoming PBS special, Grammy Salute to Music Legends.

The stage and screen stars cover the Grammy-winning 1972 hit “Where Is the Love,” written by Ralph MacDonald and William Salter and recorded by Flack and Donny Hathaway. Watch their performance below.



The Recording Academy honors its 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients October 16 at 9 PM ET in the PBS special Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends. Hosted by Jimmy Jam, the evening honors 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award winners Flack, Chicago, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass, and Frank Walker receive Trustees Award honors, George Augspurger will be recognized with the Technical Grammy Award, and Mickey Smith Jr. will accept the Music Educator Award.

In addition to Odom, Jr. and Erivo, performers also include Laurie Anderson, Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, and Yola. Presenters are Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Mantegna, John Legend, LL COOL J, Greg Phillinganes, Henry Rollins, and Don Was.