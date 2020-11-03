WATCH: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares New 'Wait For It' Music Video for Election Day

The Tony-winning Hamilton star is using the performance to remind us all to wait...for the election results.

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has partnered with bipartisan election advocacy organization RepresentUs to release a new music video performance of Hamilton's "Wait For It," encouraging citizens to believe in the efficacy of elections and to wait for their officiated results.

The video is released on Election Day 2020 in an election cycle that has been marked by record amounts of voting by mail, which could delay states' final results for as much as a week. In-person voting is available nationwide November 3. Find your local polling place and its hours of operation at Vote.org.

Odom Jr. won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in the original cast of Hamilton. He has since been seen on the big screen in Murder on the Orient Express and Harriet, and voiced Owen Tillerman in the musical AppleTV+ series Central Park.