Watch Leslie Odom Jr. Surprise Football Player and Hamilton Superfan Christian Wilkins

By Andrew Gans
Oct 08, 2020
 
Get a sneak peek of the October 9 CBS broadcast of The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. makes a surprise appearance on the October 9 CBS broadcast of The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.

Odom Jr. joins forces with host Cedric the Entertainer to surprise Hamilton fan and Miami Dolphins football player Christian Wilkins in the upcoming episode. Catch a preview in the video above.

Wilkins went viral earlier this year after footage of him singing from the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical during a practice surfaced. The defensive tackle proudly states that he's seen the show twice on Broadway—and multiple times on Disney+.

Odom Jr. has also been seen on Broadway in Leap of Faith and Rent. His recent screen credits include Love in the Time of Corona, Central Park, Murder on the Orient Express, Harriet, and the recent televised version of Hamilton.

