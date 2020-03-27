Watch Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, More in New Music Video for Drew Gasparini's 'When I Go'

The song is the first single from Gasparini's upcoming album, We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

Composer Drew Gasparini has released the first single from his upcoming album, We Aren’t Kids Anymore. The track, titled “When I Go,” is available here. The accompanying music video above features the full cast of the new recording: Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country).

“‘When I Go’ is about the legacy that we leave behind,” said Gasparini. “Sometimes, pursuing the dream of being a writer is downright painful, whether I'm faced with outside rejection or internal doubt. But the thing that helps me push through that pain is a hope and determination to create work that might mean something to others, and potentially have a lasting impact long after I'm gone. That's the real dream.”

The music video was shot and edited by Alexander Goyco.

The second digital single, “On The Edge,” will be released April 3. The full album will drop April 10.

The album is being released by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals and is a theatrical song cycle that Concord Theatricals will also license worldwide for live performance.

The album is produced by Goldner for Funky Butter Productions, Gasparini, and Erica Rotstein. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Justin Goldner and Gasparini. Gasparini also plays on the album with fellow musicians Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Geoff Countryman, and Goldner.

Gasparini is currently working on stage musical adaptations of the films The Karate Kid and Night Shift, and is co-writing It's Kind of a Funny Story with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman. In 2019, Gasparini wrote the score for Skittles Commercial: The Musical, a live publicity stunt starring Michael C. Hall presented in lieu of a Super Bowl commercial.