Watch Lillias White Sing 'A Little Imagination' From New Recording Get Yourself Some Happy!

The studio recording will be released July 23 via Old Mill Road Recording.

Tony and Daytime Emmy winner Lillias White’s first solo studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy!, will be released July 23 via Old Mill Road Recording. Watch White belt out "A Little Imagination," penned by Gail C. Bluestone and Eileen Bluestone Sherman, above.

The modern mix of Motown, standards, rock-and-roll, Broadway, and jazz was recorded at Old Mill Road Recording in East Arlington, Vermont, in July 2019. The album is the culmination of a 30-year friendship and professional collaboration between White and her musical director-accompanist, Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz), who passed away March 1, 2020. The album is dedicated to his memory.

“This recording, Get Yourself Some Happy!, is a labor of love put together by the late, great Timothy Graphenreed, Dr. Joshua Sherman, and myself," said White in an earlier statement. "It was a joy to create. The songs were handpicked and heartfelt—and we hope the album brings smiles to your faces. I want people to see you (with your earbuds in) smiling—and wonder what you’re listening to. I hope you go out and get yourself some happy!"

The complete track listing follows:

1. When You Wish Upon A Star

2. Accentuate the Positive

3. Happy Together

4. A Brand New Me

5. Put On A Happy Face

6. The Twist

7. A Little Imagination

8. You’re My Best Friend

9. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy

10. Yes

11. That’s All

12. Make Someone Happy

13. It’s Not Where You Start

14. Get Happy

Get Yourself Some Happy! is produced by Joshua Sherman and engineered by Grammy winner Benjamin J. Arrindell.

White has also announced several upcoming concert dates, including July 23 and 24 at Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco; August 12–14 at The Green Room 42 in New York; and August 27 and 28 at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

White won a Tony for her performance as Sonja in Cy Coleman’s The Life. She was also Tony-nominated for her work as Funmilayo in Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. She received an Emmy as part of the cast of Sesame Street; her other screen credits include Pieces of April and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down.

