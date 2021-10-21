Watch Lillias White’s Dynamic Rendition of Disney Classic 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

The Tony Award winner belts out a track from her new studio recording, Get Yourself Some Happy!

Tony and Emmy winner Lillias White, back on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago, released first solo studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy!, July 23 via Old Mill Road Recording. Watch White’s powerful rendition of the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” above.

The new album, a modern mix of Motown, standards, rock-and-roll, Broadway, and jazz, was recorded at Old Mill Road Recording in East Arlington, Vermont, in July 2019. The album is the culmination of a 30-year friendship and professional collaboration between White and her musical director-accompanist, Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz), who passed away March 1, 2020. The album is dedicated to his memory.

"This recording, Get Yourself Some Happy!, is a labor of love put together by the late, great Timothy Graphenreed, Dr. Joshua Sherman, and myself," said White in an earlier statement. "It was a joy to create. The songs were handpicked and heartfelt—and we hope the album brings smiles to your faces. I want people to see you (with your earbuds in) smiling—and wonder what you’re listening to. I hope you go out and get yourself some happy!"

Get Yourself Some Happy! is produced by Joshua Sherman and engineered by Grammy winner Benjamin J. Arrindell.

White currently stars as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago alongside Bianca Marroquin and Ana Villafañe, who play Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart respectively.

White will be a guest in 92Y School of Music's Cabaret Conversation Series November 1. The series is hosted by cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane and focuses on each guest's work in, achievements, and contributions to the world of Nightlife and Cabaret in New York City.