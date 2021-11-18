Watch Lily Collins, Ashley Park, More in Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer

Keep your eyes peeled for Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris as a fashionista in the City of Lights.

Oh, la, la! The new trailer for Season 2 of Emily in Paris is here, and it’s haute. Check out Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Jeremy O. Harris, and more in the sneak peek above.

Collins plays Emily Cooper, with Tony nominee Park (Mean Girls) as her new BFF Mindy. The Netflix hit, which scored an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for its first season, follows a 20-something Midwestern millennial as she moves to the French capital for a new marketing job.

Season 2 finds Emily more well-adjusted in the City of Lights, but she still needs to sort out a few ruffles. After stumbling into a love triangle, she is determined to focus on her work, which is getting increasingly complicated. Elsewhere, the expat makes a frenemy in French class.

Also starring in the series are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Luc, Bruno Gouery as Julien, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert. The recurring cast features Kate Walsh as Madeline, Harris as Gregory Elliott Dupree, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.