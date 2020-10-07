Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda, Jr. Compete in a Father-Son Challenge

What is the Hamilton creator’s most embarrassing childhood memory?

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda, Jr. competing in a father-son challenge on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon above. As they tried to prove how well they knew each other, audiences learned about Lin-Manuel’s career aspirations growing up, Luis’ go-to karaoke song—and the time the Hamilton creator got arrested in a subway station.

In addition to the friendly competition, the Mirandas talked about their new documentary Siempre, Luis. The film, which debuted on HBO October 7 and is now streaming on HBO Max, follows Miranda Jr’s. life as a fighter for Latinx communities in NYC, Puerto Rico, and beyond.

Watch the pair discuss Miranda, Jr.’s career, how it impacted Miranda’s childhood (like how he swapped paper routes for registering voters), and more, below.

