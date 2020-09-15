Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr. in the Trailer for Siempre, Luis

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., and more in the trailer for Siempre, Luis above. The documentary airs on HBO October 6 at 9 PM ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day.
The documentary follows Luis A. Miranda, Jr., a longtime fighter for Latinx communities who also happens to be the father of Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“His relentlessness to keep going—that’s what I keyed in on,” says Miranda of his dad. “When I was playing Hamilton, I was just playing my father.”
Siempre, Luis hails from director John James and shares Miranda, Jr.’s journey from Puerto Rico, to the halls of government as a powerful lobbyist in NYC, and later as a leader in relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Featuring interviews with Miranda, his son, and more, the documentary explores the Latinx experience in America.
The film had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.