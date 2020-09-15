Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr. in the Trailer for Siempre, Luis

The documentary debuts on HBO October 6.

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., and more in the trailer for Siempre, Luis above. The documentary airs on HBO October 6 at 9 PM ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day.

The documentary follows Luis A. Miranda, Jr., a longtime fighter for Latinx communities who also happens to be the father of Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“His relentlessness to keep going—that’s what I keyed in on,” says Miranda of his dad. “When I was playing Hamilton, I was just playing my father.”

Siempre, Luis hails from director John James and shares Miranda, Jr.’s journey from Puerto Rico, to the halls of government as a powerful lobbyist in NYC, and later as a leader in relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Featuring interviews with Miranda, his son, and more, the documentary explores the Latinx experience in America.