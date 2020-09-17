Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Music Makers in Trailer for Song Exploder

The Netflix docuseries, based on the podcast, debuts October 2.

Check out Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda above in the trailer for the Netflix docuseries Song Exploder. The show, streaming October 2, also features Alicia Keys, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.

Each episode features influential musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. Miranda’s “Wait For It” from Hamilton will be explored in one episode.

Based on the podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway and directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Nicola B. Marsh, the series weaves in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song and their personal inspiration for it.

Song Exploder is produced by Tremolo Productions. Hrishikesh Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers serve as executive producers and Dominic Musacchio serves as co-executive Producer.

