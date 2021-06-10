Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights Film Stars Play Bodega Price Is Right

In the competition cast members try to guess the prices of staple items in a New York City bodega.

"One dollar, two dollars, one fifty, one sixty-nine. I got it," sings Usnavi in the opening number of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, as he welcomes customers into his bodega in Washington Heights. To celebrate the release of the movie version of the musical, Playbill invited Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits to play a round of Bodega Price is Right. Watch the video above to find out the winner.

Adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical, the movie stars Ramos as Usnavi, Hawkins as Benny, Barrera as Vanessa, and Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote a new song, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

WATCH: Watch Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, More Go Behind-the-Scenes of the In the Heights Movie

Behind the camera, the creative team includes choreographer Christopher Scott, costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.