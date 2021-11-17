Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield, More Talk Tick, Tick...Boom! on the Red Carpet

The film is now playing in select theatres and arrives on Netflix November 19.

“The musical theatre he saw was not what he wanted to make,” said director Lin-Manuel Miranda of tick, tick...BOOM! creator Jonathan Larson’s attitude to the industry. So, the late composer-lyricist made a musical that flipped the script on what it’s like to be an aspiring creative in this world. Now, it’s a movie, and the NYC premiere took place November 15 on Broadway. Check out interviews from the red carpet above.

In addition to Miranda, Playbill spoke with stars Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Aneesa Folds, screenwriter Steven Levenson, music director Alex Lacamoire, producer Julie Oh, and historian consultant Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

After debuting in Los Angeles, California, at AFI Fest November 10, the theatre community came out to celebrate the film at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Now playing in select cinemas, the film will arrive on Netflix November 19.

Tick, tick… BOOM! follows young composer Larson during a milestone birthday in 1990—a few years before writing Rent—through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. The movie adaptation of Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical is helmed by Miranda, marking his directorial debut.

Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Oh, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

