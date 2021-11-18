Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Chat Tick, Tick...Boom! with Jimmy Fallon

The Tony Award winner freestyles on the show and discusses his kinship to Jonathan Larson.

Ahead of its November 19 release on Netflix, Tick, Tick...Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke about the creation of the musical film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "That's my happy place," Miranda said, discussing the film's 1990s setting—a period when Jonathan Larson was building his career and Miranda was dreaming of one of his own.

After winning multiple Tony Awards for In the Heights and Hamilton, this film marks Miranda's directorial debut and acts as a love letter to one of musical theater's most-missed creators. Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) stars as Larson in this new film about an aspiring theater composer enduring a life crisis as he approaches 30.

The film may hit some poignant notes, but Miranda's appearance on The Tonight Show was also an invigorating one—he shares comedic anecdotes from his early years and also raps as part of the show's "Wheel of Freestyle" segment.

Those excited for the film should prepare themselves for a parade of Broadway stars' appearances and cameos. Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens co-star alongside Garfield in the film, which also boasts a cornucopia of Broadway talent including Joshua Henry (Carousel), Robin de Jesús (In the Heights), Joel Grey (Wicked), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Adam Pascal (Rent), and, of course, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim.