Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Discuss His Tick, Tick…Boom! Directorial Process in Netflix Special

The interview comes from Netflix’s First Film talk series.

“If it’s not in the can, it’s not in the movie.” That’s just one of the many lessons Lin-Manuel Miranda learned while filming tick, tick…BOOM! in his directorial debut. Check out the full interview, as part of Netflix’s First Film video series, above.

In addition, Miranda discusses how film-making can be a personal experience, why actors should be treated with respect, crafting that star-studded “Sunday” number, the challenges of adapting a musical, including what he learned from the In The Heights movie, and more.

Tick, tick…BOOM! arrived on Netflix November 19 after premiering November 10 in cinemas. The film, based on a semi-autobiographical musical penned by Jonathan Larson (Rent), follows Larson during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

The film stars Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield as Larson, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Joshua Henry as Roger. Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, the late Stephen Sondheim).

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

Miranda’s next project will see him returning to the stage, when he performs as part of Freestyle Love Supreme during select performances in December .

