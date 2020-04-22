Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyle a Song for Conan O’Brien

The Hamilton creator called on his improv chops for the spontaneous performance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Conan O’Brien on his remote show April 21. The pair donned shirts from Miranda’s Tee Rico collection, raising funds for Broadway Cares. After catching up, O’Brien asked Miranda if he had spent any of his quarantine time freestyling.

“I’m really rusty,” said the Freestyle Love Supreme co-founder and star. Yet that didn’t stop Miranda from improvising a song based on the details of O’Brien’s day at home. Watch the performance of the new song “OK, Boomer” in the video above.

Miranda also shared the news about #EduHam at Home. “EduHam is something we've been doing for years with the Hamilton show. We basically created a curriculum for schools when they're coming to visit Hamilton, they write their own pieces, they perform them for us onstage at the Rodgers, then we do a Q&A and then we perform the show for them. And we're making that curriculum public,” Miranda explained. “So basically if you're bored with your kids, you have the Hamilton curriculum at your disposal now to learn to create using primary sources.”