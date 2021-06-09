WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, More Celebrate Broadway’s Return With Musical Spectacular

Kristin Chenoweth, Phylicia Rashad, Olga Merediz, Christopher Jackson, Laura Benanti, and Jimmy Smits help pay tribute to the Great White Way.

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon June 8 to discuss the film adaptation of In the Heights, and as you can imagine, musical hijinks ensued. Watch above as Fallon, Miranda, and a host of theatre favorites toast Broadway’s eventual comeback with a glitzy musical extravaganza.

Miranda starts by dreaming of all the things we love about the theatregoing experience—sippy cup wine, overpriced snacks, etc.—before he and Fallon pay homage to such beloved shows as The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, and Wicked and new favorites like Six and Hadestown.

READ: What Broadway Shows You Can Buy Tickets For (and When)

Finally appearing before a live audience (it’s been a while!), the duo launches into a special version of Hamilton’s “You’ll Be Back” (a song Fallon can also be heard singing on The Hamilton Mixtape). Joining in on the fun are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Phylicia Rashad, and Laura Benanti, Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, and In the Heights film stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits.

Also keep an eye out for a host of Broadway dancers in the ensemble, including Ricardo A. Zayas, Susie Carroll, Jovan Dansberry, Erica Wong, Erica Mansfield, Kaitlin Mesh, Khadija Tariyan, Mariah Reives, Sarita Colon, Samantha Farrow, Julius Anthony Rubio, Garett Hawe, Marc Heitzman, Chris Jarosz, Nina Lafarga, and Gabriella Sorrentino.

Later on, Miranda continued professing his love and enthusiasm for theatre, promising to attend every Broadway show upon their reopening.

Count us in.

