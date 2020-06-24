Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Rap About Hamilton, N95 Masks, and More

The star also responded to seeing Hamilton quotes used during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to thread Hamilton, N95 masks, Big Gulps from 7-Eleven, Nintendo Switch, John Bolton, and more in a three-minute rap. The Pulitzer Prize winner dropped a beat June 23 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; check it out above.

Discussing his projects hitting the streaming airwaves this summer, including the full-length stream of Hamilton on Disney+, Miranda announced the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme would debut on Hulu July 17 after postponing its June 5 premiere in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“When I see ‘This is not a moment, this is a movement’ or ‘History has its eyes on you,’ I’m incredibly proud,” said Miranda told Fallon in response seeing signs at the protests.

The Hamilton creator also talked about how the public’s response to certain moments within the show fluctuate depending on what’s going on in the world. “I remember going to see it in London around Brexit and I remember King George singing 'What Comes Next?', and you could feel the audience be like, ‘Ooh, what does come next?’”

WATCH: Watch a Clip of Leslie Odom Jr. in 'The Room Where It Happens' From the Upcoming Hamilton Film

In addition, Miranda put a spotlight on his Raise Up campaign, which is dedicated to communities of color disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are so many things going on in the world, and the pandemic is still happening,” he says, adding that Washington Heights, where Miranda resides, is the second-most affected neighborhood in NYC. To raise money, several cast members from Hamilton are offering items in an auction, including a trivia night hosted by Jonathan Groff. Learn more here .

Watch the interview below and check out Part 2—with Miranda discussing the first time he performed from Hamilton in front of the Obamas— here .

Hamilton debuts on Disney+ July 3.

