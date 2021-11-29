Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, More Members of the Broadway Community Celebrate Sondheim

The stars gathered in Manhattan's Duffy Square to celebrate the composer-lyricist's life and art singing "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park With George.

Broadway luminaries gathered with hundreds of members of the community and casts of Broadway shows on the iconic red steps in the Manhattan Theatre District's Duffy Square November 28 at noon to celebrate the life and art of late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died November 26 at the age of 91. Participants sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work, Sunday in the Park With George. Watch video of the event, above.

Theatre icons on hand included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie, Bryan Clark Tyrell, and many more. The event was co-presented by the Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and Playbill. The participants were conducted by Michael J. Moritz. Erich Bergen produced.

Throughout his six-decade career on Broadway, Sondheim earned eight Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement honor in 2008, as well as eight Grammy Awards, one Academy Award, and a Pulitzer, influencing the musical theatre genre and inspiring countless artists.

