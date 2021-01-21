Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprise Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman With Sweet Video Message

The inauguration ceremony’s breakout star referenced Hamilton in her poem.

Amanda Gorman’s star continues to rise—less than 24 hours after performing “The Hill We Climb” during the inauguration January 20, the U.S. Youth Poet Laureate was on Good Morning America. Check out the special message Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda created for her during the interview above.

“The right words in the right order can change the world and you proved that yesterday with your brilliant piece,” Miranda says, as Gorman looks on with glee. “I can’t wait to see what you write next.”

In “The Hill We Climb,” the poet laureate references Hamilton twice. First with a Bible passage that, in the musical, George Washington references, and later, a riff on the popular phrase “History has its eyes on you.”