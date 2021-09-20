Watch Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Perform Wicked Medley on The Tonight Show

The international hit musical recently reopened on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre.

To celebrate their recent reopening at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, Wicked's Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason performed a duo of songs from the international hit musical on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon September 17. Watch Mason explain how to be "Popular" and Pearce sing of "The Wizard and I" above.

The reopening Broadway company of Wicked is led by Pearce as Elphaba, Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. (Wicked veteran Fitzgerald plays Morrible through September 26, after which Alexandra Billings, who played the role at the time of the shutdown, will return.)

Since opening October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries. In October 2019, the international hit musical surpassed Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history. The production resumed performances September 14.

Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

