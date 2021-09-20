Watch Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Perform Wicked Medley on The Tonight Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Perform Wicked Medley on The Tonight Show
By Andrew Gans
Sep 20, 2021
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
The international hit musical recently reopened on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre.

To celebrate their recent reopening at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, Wicked's Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason performed a duo of songs from the international hit musical on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon September 17. Watch Mason explain how to be "Popular" and Pearce sing of "The Wizard and I" above.

The reopening Broadway company of Wicked is led by Pearce as Elphaba, Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. (Wicked veteran Fitzgerald plays Morrible through September 26, after which Alexandra Billings, who played the role at the time of the shutdown, will return.)

WATCH: Broadway's Wicked Performs 3 Songs on The Today Show

Since opening October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries. In October 2019, the international hit musical surpassed Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history. The production resumed performances September 14.

Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Wicked

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Wicked

15 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Gregory Maguire Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Kristin Chenoweth Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Cast of Wicked Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason, Lindsay Pearce, and Sam Gravitte Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Reopening Photos_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason, Lindsay Pearce, and Sam Gravitte Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.