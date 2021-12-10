Watch ‘Louder Than Words’ Full Performance From Tick, Tick…Boom! Movie

Andrew Garfield, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens perform the song from Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical.

Fans can watch all of tick, tick…BOOM! on Netflix whenever they want, but sometimes they just want a little snippet without having to click the fast forward button. Check out Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry in the “Louder Than Words” scene from the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical above.

Tick, tick…BOOM! stars Garfield as Larson, Hudgens as Karessa, and Henry as Roger. The cast also features Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, Bradley Whitford, and more theatre favorites.

Lin-Manuel Miranda made his directorial debut with this film, which arrived on Netflix November 19, using a screenplay by Steven Levenson. Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

The musical follows Larson during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

