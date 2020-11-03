Watch Lucie Jones Find 'A Way Back to Then' From Upcoming Streaming Production of [Title of Show]

The Waitress alum co-stars alongside Jenna Russell, Marc Elliot, and Tyrone Huntley in the virtual production from the London Coliseum.

West End favorites Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Marc Elliot (City of Angels), and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) star in a new streaming production of [title of show], staged in the chorus rehearsal room of the London Coliseum. The production, announced last month, will be available to stream November 12–14, with tickets available at LondonColiseum.org.

In the meantime, catch Jones singing the 11 o'clock number "A Way Back to Then" above.

The production is directed by Josh Seymour. Ben Ferguson will take on the role of onstage music director Larry.

Written by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, [title of show] is a meta musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical. Bowen and Bell co-starred in the original production with Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and music director Larry Pressgrove, which premiered at the 2004 New York Musical Theatre Festival before coming to Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in 2006 and Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2007.

This new streaming production is produced by the London Coliseum and Lambert Jackson Productions, the company behind recent streaming productions of The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World. The latter became the first musical to play the West End since the coronavirus-caused shutdown, taking the stage at the London Palladium October 11.