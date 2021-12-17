Watch Macbeth Star Denzel Washington’s Impression of Laurence Olivier in Othello

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Macbeth Star Denzel Washington’s Impression of Laurence Olivier in Othello
By Dan Meyer
Dec 17, 2021
 
The star discussed his experience with Shakespeare and saying “Macbeth” in a theatre.

Like any NYC theatre student, Denzel Washington frequented the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. There, to prepare for his own performance in Othello, the Tony and Oscar winner studied Laurence Olivier in Shakespeare’s tragedy. Check out the star’s impression of the theatre giant above in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Washington stars in the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth, in theatres Christmas Day and streaming on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022, as the doomed king opposite Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. Of the oft-mentioned superstition to not say “Macbeth” in a theatre, the star said, “I’m a god-fearing man; I don’t play that, man, no, I don’t believe in ghosts.” To prove his point, he then proceeded to say the word three times in the Ed Sullivan Theatre, where the late-night talk show is filmed.

READ: Broadway's Upcoming Macbeth, Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Switches Theatres

In addition, Washington practiced some Shakespearean monologues with Colbert (“Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow creeps…”), talked about his first-ever show (Eugene O’Neill’s The Emperor Jones), and shared the advice he’d give to his younger self.

Celebrating Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington

Celebrating Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington

28 PHOTOS
Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production <i>Ceremonies in Dark Old Men</i>
Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production Ceremonies in Dark Old Men
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of <i>When The Chickens Come Home To Roost</i>.
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of When The Chickens Come Home To Roost. Bert Andrews
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of <i>A Soldier’s Play</i>.
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of <i>A Soldier’s Play</i>.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of <i>Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone</i>.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production <i>Checkmates</i>.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production <i>Checkmates</i>.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production <i>Checkmates</i>.
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of <i>Richard III</I>.
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of <i>Richard III</I>.
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.