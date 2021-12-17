Watch Macbeth Star Denzel Washington’s Impression of Laurence Olivier in Othello

The star discussed his experience with Shakespeare and saying “Macbeth” in a theatre.

Like any NYC theatre student, Denzel Washington frequented the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. There, to prepare for his own performance in Othello, the Tony and Oscar winner studied Laurence Olivier in Shakespeare’s tragedy. Check out the star’s impression of the theatre giant above in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Washington stars in the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth, in theatres Christmas Day and streaming on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022, as the doomed king opposite Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. Of the oft-mentioned superstition to not say “Macbeth” in a theatre, the star said, “I’m a god-fearing man; I don’t play that, man, no, I don’t believe in ghosts.” To prove his point, he then proceeded to say the word three times in the Ed Sullivan Theatre, where the late-night talk show is filmed.

In addition, Washington practiced some Shakespearean monologues with Colbert (“Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow creeps…”), talked about his first-ever show (Eugene O’Neill’s The Emperor Jones), and shared the advice he’d give to his younger self.

