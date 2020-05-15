Watch Machinal and Tales From the Loop Star Rebecca Hall on Playbill's Stream Stealers

Hall stopped by the virtual Playbill studio to talk about her Amazon series and stage career.

Rebecca Hall, last seen on Broadway in 2014's Machinal, is currently starring on Amazon's episodic anthology series Tales From the Loop. She joined Playbill's Stream Stealers May 15 to talk about the series. Watch the interview in the video above.

Based on the narrative art book by Simon Stålenhag, the series follows the inhabitants of Mersa, Ohio, a small town under which is a box created to unlock the mysteries of the universe. A more melancholic The Twilight Zone and a more tender Black Mirror, each episode finds a Mersa denizen confronting a sci-fi premise as a means to a humanistic end.

Hall is no stranger to film, having earned critical acclaim in Christine and Vicky Christina Barcelona, but theatregoers know her for her portraits of fraying women on Broadway in Machinal and Off-Broadway in Animal. She also made a memorable Viola in Twelfth Night at BAM in 2011. Watch Hall in highlights from Machinal in the video above.

Stream Stealers is Playbill's three-times-a-week interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with editor-in-chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Tune in Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET at Playbill.com/stream-stealers or on Playbill's YouTube page.

