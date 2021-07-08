Watch Magical Teaser for Disney's Encanto, Featuring Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Magical Teaser for Disney's Encanto, Featuring Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda
By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2021
 
The film arrives in theatres in November.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Disney’s Encanto, featuring original songs by Hamilton Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, above.

The film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, set in a magical house in Colombia, is due in movie theatres in November. Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith penned the screenplay.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, More on Which Lyric Best Embodies the Heart of In the Heights

Encanto focuses on the Madrigals, who live in a charmed place called an Encanto. Stephanie Beatriz voices the role of Mirabel, a 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz, who was recently seen on screen as Carla in the film adaptation of Miranda's In the Heights. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much."

In addition to Encanto and In the Heights—as well as the recent Sony flick Vivo—Miranda has yet another movie musical on his 2021 roster: the film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!, marking his feature directorial debut. He is also co-writing new songs for Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid with original composer Alan Menken.

Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield

Check Out These Photos of the In The Heights Movie Starring Anthony Ramos

Check Out These Photos of the In The Heights Movie Starring Anthony Ramos

31 PHOTOS
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in<i> In the Heights</i>
Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
in <i>In The Heights</i>
Stephanie Beatriz and Daphne Rubin-Vega in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega in <i>In The Heights</i>
Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Melissa Barrera and Anthony Ramos in <i>In The Heights</i>
Melissa Barrera and Anthony Ramos in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Anthony Ramos and Jimmy Smits in <i>In The Heights</i>
Anthony Ramos and Jimmy Smits in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco in <i>In The Heights</i>
Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
in <i>In The Heights</i>
Anthony Ramos and cast of In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Noah Catala, Gregory Diaz IV, Corey Hawkins, and Anthony Ramos in <i>In The Heights</i>
Noah Catala, Gregory Diaz IV, Corey Hawkins, and Anthony Ramos in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Lin-Manuel Miranda in <i>In The Heights</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda in In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and cast of <i>In The Heights</i>
Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and cast of In The Heights Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.