Watch Magical Teaser for Disney's Encanto, Featuring Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The film arrives in theatres in November.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Disney’s Encanto, featuring original songs by Hamilton Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, above.

The film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, set in a magical house in Colombia, is due in movie theatres in November. Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith penned the screenplay.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, More on Which Lyric Best Embodies the Heart of In the Heights

Encanto focuses on the Madrigals, who live in a charmed place called an Encanto. Stephanie Beatriz voices the role of Mirabel, a 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz, who was recently seen on screen as Carla in the film adaptation of Miranda's In the Heights. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much."

In addition to Encanto and In the Heights—as well as the recent Sony flick Vivo—Miranda has yet another movie musical on his 2021 roster: the film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!, marking his feature directorial debut. He is also co-writing new songs for Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid with original composer Alan Menken.

Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield