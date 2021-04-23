WATCH: Mandy Patinkin Likens Finding Your Roots Experience to Carousel Quote

Video   WATCH: Mandy Patinkin Likens Finding Your Roots Experience to Carousel Quote
By Dan Meyer
Apr 23, 2021
 
Check out an exclusive clip ahead of the Season 7 premiere, featuring Patinkin and Audra McDonald.

In the April 27 Season 7 premiere of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, Tony winner Mandy Patinkin explores his heritage, comparing the experience to his favorite line from Carousel. Check out an exclusive clip from the episode above.

“As long as there’s one person on earth who remembers you, it isn’t over,” Patinkin quotes from Oscar Hammerstein’s libretto to host Henry Louis Gates, Jr.. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel was last seen on Broadway in a 2018 revival.

An emotional Patinkin also says that he’ll be looking at the names of his ancestors again and again to keep their memory alive and “pretend that I had a life history with them, because why not?” The star also discusses a rift between his mother and grandfather that he hopes would be amended if the two were still alive today.

As previously announced, the episode will also feature six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald. It premieres at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

Look Back at Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin On the Stage

Look Back at Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin On the Stage

39 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo_Trelawney of the %22wells%22_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Trelawney of the %22wells%22 copy_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Laurence Luckinbill, Patricia Elliott and Mandy Patinkin in <i>The Shadow Box</i>
Laurence Luckinbill, Patricia Elliott and Mandy Patinkin in The Shadow Box
_Production_Photo_Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin_Evita_Marth Swope_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in rehearsal for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Harold Prince_Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin_Evita_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, and Hal Prince in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_dy Patinkin, Patti LuPone and Bob Gunton_Evita_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, and Bob Gunton in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in <i>Evita</i>
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
