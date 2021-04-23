WATCH: Mandy Patinkin Likens Finding Your Roots Experience to Carousel Quote

Check out an exclusive clip ahead of the Season 7 premiere, featuring Patinkin and Audra McDonald.

In the April 27 Season 7 premiere of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, Tony winner Mandy Patinkin explores his heritage, comparing the experience to his favorite line from Carousel. Check out an exclusive clip from the episode above.

“As long as there’s one person on earth who remembers you, it isn’t over,” Patinkin quotes from Oscar Hammerstein’s libretto to host Henry Louis Gates, Jr.. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel was last seen on Broadway in a 2018 revival.

An emotional Patinkin also says that he’ll be looking at the names of his ancestors again and again to keep their memory alive and “pretend that I had a life history with them, because why not?” The star also discusses a rift between his mother and grandfather that he hopes would be amended if the two were still alive today.

As previously announced , the episode will also feature six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald. It premieres at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

