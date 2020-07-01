Watch Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nicole Sullivan, Matt Steele, More in the Trailer for Divos!

The comedy follows a theatre kid and a jock as they vie for the same role in the school musical.

Check out Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nicole Sullivan, Matt Steele, and more in the trailer above for Divos!. The comedy will be available on digital streaming platforms July 14.

DIVOS! tells the story of what happens when egos collide as a self-proclaimed 'Broadway legend' Ricky is forced to share the spotlight with the school's star athlete, Josh, in the high school musical. "There's always that one kid who takes the school play way too seriously. This movie is for those kids whose year is made or broken the day the cast list is posted," says writer-producer-star Steele.

Directed by Ryan Patrick Bartley, DIVOS! features an ensemble cast including Steele as Ricky, Winokur as Sister Hartt, Sullivan as Ricky's mom Candy, Timothy Brundidge as Josh, Jayson Bernard as Mr. Aubrey, Jason Stuart as Barry, and Jake Busey as Mr. Kelly.

The film was produced by Steele, Bernard, Roberto Rosario, Jr., Ryan P. Bartley, Javier Montoya, Maria Capp, and Kristi Kilday.