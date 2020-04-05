Watch Mark Evans Sing Title Song From City Center Encores! I Married an Angel

The second week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights the work of Rodgers and Hart.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! productions.

The second week of the series salutes the work of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and has already featured Patti LuPone singing “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” from the 1995 City Center Encores! production of Pal Joey, Rebecca Luker, Debbie Gravitte, and Sarah Uriarte Berry in The Boys From Syracuse, Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone in Babes in Arms, Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe in A Connecticut Yankee, and Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko in On Your Toes.

Continuing the Rodgers and Hart celebration: Mark Evans sings the title song from the 2019 City Center Encores! production of I Married an Angel.

Watch the performance below:



The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Other Sondheim offerings included: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George, and Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale in Assassins, and Brandon Uranowitz and Jin in Road Show.

