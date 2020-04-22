Watch Matt Doyle Sing 'Hello, Young Lovers' on R&H Goes Live!

Broadway star Matt Doyle drops by R&H Goes Live! April 22 to perform a modern take on “Hello, Young Lovers” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. The live stream begins above at 1 PM ET.
Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.
R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Among the videos released in 2019, Doyle and Jelani Alladin (Frozen) put a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in a Shadow” from The King and I.
Other R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I, and Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!.