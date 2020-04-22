Watch Matt Doyle Sing 'Hello, Young Lovers' on R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Broadway star Matt Doyle drops by R&H Goes Live! April 22 to perform a modern take on “Hello, Young Lovers” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. The live stream begins above at 1 PM ET.

Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Among the videos released in 2019, Doyle and Jelani Alladin (Frozen) put a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in a Shadow” from The King and I.