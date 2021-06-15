Watch Max Crumm Perform ‘The Rainbow Connection’ in the 3rd Episode of OUTTakes

The Broadway alum celebrates Pride month in this performance and interview series.

Continue celebrating Pride month with Broadway alum Max Crumm in the third episode of OUTTakes, a series that explores the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community through the lens of some of Broadway’s brightest stars. In Episode 3 above, Crumm recalls their first pride at Julius (a famed gay bar in NYC), their chance encounter with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Aquaria, and more. In addition, the star performs “The Rainbow Connection” by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher from The Muppet Movie.

On how Crumm celebrates Pride year-round: “Living honestly and authentically and openly, I think that's the best way we can live our truths...is happiness.”

Proudly sponsored by Nissan, OUTTakes offers an intimate look at Pride on Broadway, with each episode featuring an artist-activist sharing stories of what Pride looks like through their eyes and performing songs that celebrate their personal connection with Pride. The series is music-directed and produced by John McDaniel.

The featured performers are Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Emojiland), and Peppermint (Head Over Heels, RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Episodes drop on Tuesdays at 8 AM ET. The four-part interview and performance series culminates in a grand finale event, The Progress of Pride Spectacular, June 26.

