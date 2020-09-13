Watch MCC Theater's Miscast20, Featuring Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, More, September 13

Members of the original company of Hairspray are also part of the virtual gala, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's gala featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, is presented September 13.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event is being offered virtually and will be available for viewing above at 8 PM ET and on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, featuring all-new performances, special guests, and more. A pre-show, with performances from past Miscast events and never-before-seen content, will begin at 7:45 PM.

Viewers can expect performances from Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and Adrienne Warren, as well as members of the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray: Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, Corey Reynolds, Jenn Gambatese, Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville, and Shayna Steele.

Presenters include Jocelyn Bioh, Kenneth Cole, Esparza, Tony winner Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in an earlier statement. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 also supports The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

