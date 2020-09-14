Watch MCC Theater's Miscast20, Featuring Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, More, Through September 17

Members of the original company of Hairspray opened the virtual gala with a Zoom-friendly rendition of Bye Bye Birdie's "The Telephone Hour."

Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's gala featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, was presented September 13.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event was offered virtually; watch above through September 17. The free broadcast featured all-new performances and special guests as well as a pre-show showcasing past Miscast performances.

Performers included Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and Adrienne Warren, as well as members of the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray: Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, Corey Reynolds, Jenn Gambatese, Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville, and Shayna Steele.

The evening began with the cast of Hairspray joining forces for "The Telephone Hour" from Bye Bye Birdie, followed by Michaelson singing Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found" while simultaneously signed by Ridloff, Fairchild performing Sweet Charity's "If My Friends Could See Me Now," Warren raising the roof with Hello, Dolly!'s "Before the Parade Passes By," McClure singing Sweeney Todd's "The Worst Pies in London," Soo offering a soprano's take on South Pacific's "Some Enchanted Evening," Powell soaring with "On My Own" from Les Misérables, Butz playing guitar while singing Jesus Christ Superstar's "I Don't Know How to Love Him," Feldstein singing and "Dancing Through Life" (with a surprise appearance by Kristin Chenoweth) from Wicked, couple Odom Jr. and Robinson dueting on "The Human Heart" from Once On This Island, Henry accompanying himself on guitar while singing the Annie anthem "Tomorrow," and Headley belting out "Endless Night" from the show that marked her Broadway debut: The Lion King.

Presenters included Jocelyn Bioh, Kenneth Cole, Esparza, Tony winner Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke served as musical supervisor.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in an earlier statement. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 also supports The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

